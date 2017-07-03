FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Landis+Gyr plans Q3 IPO as Toshiba seeks to raise cash
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月3日 / 凌晨5点23分 / 2 天前

Landis+Gyr plans Q3 IPO as Toshiba seeks to raise cash

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr said on Monday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter as its owner, Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, scrambles to raise funds to cover losses at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Toshiba and the Innovation Corporation Network of Japan (ICNJ) plan to sell their entire stakes, Landis+Gyr said in a statement, with the shares to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Toshiba had previously spurned a nearly $2 billion offer to buy Landis+Gyr from CVC Capital Partners and Hitachi, Reuters has reported. (Reporting by John Miller)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below