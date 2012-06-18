UPDATE 1-L&L Energy buys stake in Chinese coal mine

June 18 L&L Energy Inc said it bought a
51 percent controlling stake in a coal mine in Guizhou province
in southwestern China, its third such deal this year, as the
U.S.-based coal miner looks to strengthen its presence in the
region.
L&L shares, which have lost about a third of their value so
far this year, were up 9 percent at $1.90 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
The Lashu Mine in Hezhang county, which is expected to start
producing in the fall of 2012, will have an annual output rate
of 300,000 tons. Production can be expanded to 450,000 tons, the
company said.
L&L will initially deposit about $314,000.
The Seattle-based company earlier this year said it was
looking for acquisitions to expand in the Guizhou province of
China.