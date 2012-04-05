UPDATE 1-L&L Energy to sell coal to Chinese co; shares soar

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
April 5 U.S.-based coal miner L&L Energy Inc said it has signed a contract with China's Datang International Power Generation Co to sell thermal coal, in a deal which is expected to generate about $31 million in revenue.
L&L Energy shares were trading up 19 percent at $3.00 on Thursday morning on the Nasdaq.
Under the agreement, L&L's wholesale unit in Guizhou province will provide 20,000 tons of thermal coal per month for a year to Datang's power plant.
Datang has about 100 subsidiaries in over 18 provinces in China.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)