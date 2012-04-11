RPT-UPDATE 1-L&L to sell coal to Chinese utility

BRIEF-OPKO Health Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.04
* Deal with Guodian Yongfu Power Generation Co
* Deal to generate about $19 mln in revenue
* L&L to provide 20,000 tons of thermal coal per month
April 11 U.S.-based coal miner L&L Energy Inc said it has signed a contract with China's Guodian Yongfu Power Generation Co to sell thermal coal, its second such deal in less a week.
Under the deal, which is expected to generate about $19 million in revenue, L&L will provide 20,000 tons of thermal coal per month over the next eight months to Yongfu Power.
L&L had signed a similar deal with Datang International Power Generation Co last week.
L&L Energy shares were trading up 6 percent before the bell. They closed at $2.29 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
