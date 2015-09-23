BBA Aviation proposes to acquire Landmark Aviation for $2.06 bln

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 23 British aircraft services provider BBA Aviation Plc said it has proposed to acquire Landmark Aviation, owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, for $2.065 billion.
The acquisition will be funded via new debt facilities and a fully underwritten rights issue of 562,281,811 shares at an issue price of 133 pence per share, raising about 748 million pounds ($1.15 billion), the company said on Wednesday.
Reuters was the first to report on Tuesday, citing sources, that BBA Aviation's planned to acquire Landmark Aviation. ($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.