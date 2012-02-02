UPDATE 1-Landstar System Q4 beats Street on high volume

Feb 2 Transportation and logistics company
Landstar System Inc posted quarterly results that beat
market expectations, helped by higher volume and margins, and
forecast strong first-quarter profit.
The company, which provides third-party logistics services
by matching shipments with available truck drivers, ships or
planes, expects first-quarter earnings between 51 cents and 56
cents a share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting
Landstar to earn 50 cents a share.
Oct-Dec net income rose to $32.6 million, or 70 cents a
share, from $24.1 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $717.5 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 66 cents a share on revenue of
$685.4 million.
U.S. trucker Old Dominion Freight Line also posted
better-than-expected quarterly results on higher volume and
margins.
Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based Landstar closed at
$51.93 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.