UPDATE 1-Landstar Q3 EPS up 45 pct, above forecasts

* Q3 EPS 64 cents vs 62 cents Wall Street estimate
* Revenue up to $684 vs $679.7 mln forecast
Oct 24 Freight transportation and logistics
company Landstar System Inc (LSTR.O) reported a 45 percent
increase in quarterly earnings per share and higher revenue,
beating forecasts, and estimated fourth-quarter earnings above
consensus forecast.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported on Monday
net third-quarter income of $30.2 million, or 64 cents a share,
up from $21.8 million, or 44 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts had expected, on average, profit of 62 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $684 million from $622.8 million a year
before, above the average forecast of $679.7 million.
The company also estimated fourth-quarter earnings of 62 to
67 cents a share, above the 60 cent average forecast.
Chief Executive Officer Henry Gerkens said "recent trends
in September, and thus far in October, indicate continued
strength in revenue per load and load volume."
Landstar provides third-party logistics services by
matching shipments with available truck drivers, planes or
ships.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)