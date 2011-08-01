Hedge fund firm Lansdowne sells Goldman stake-source

* Sold $850 mln stake at start of year, shares since down 20
pct
* Moving out of investment banks and into retail banks,
regulation a concern
* Main fund down 11 pct this year
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Aug 1 Lansdowne Partners, one of
Europe's biggest hedge fund firms, has sold its $850 million
stake in Goldman Sachs as part of a move out of
investment banks burdened by regulation and into retail banks, a
source close to the situation said.
London-based Lansdowne, which manages $16 billion in assets
and which has a large position in Lloyds Bank , sold its
stake in Goldman at the beginning of the year, the source told
Reuters on Monday.
The firm's move was not specifically related to Goldman but
instead a call on the investment banking sector and driven by a
range of concerns including U.S. financial regulation, the
source added.
Goldman's shares are down 20 percent since the start of the
year, in part on worries over the effects of the Dodd-Frank law
pushing banks to cut back on proprietary trading and risk
taking.
Last month Goldman posted earnings and revenue far below
analysts' already-reduced expectations, while it has also seen
high-flying executives such as Pierre-Henri Flamand and Morgan
Sze exit in recent years to set up hedge funds ahead of the new
rules.
The change in investment strategy comes in a tough year for
Lansdowne, which made millions shorting banks during the
financial crisis but whose flagship UK fund is down 11 percent
so far this year.
Both Lansdowne and Goldman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher)