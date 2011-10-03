UPDATE 1-Rival appeals LAN-TAM ruling to Chile's top court

* Small airline appeals against takeover approval

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 Small Chilean airline PAL said on Monday it had appealed to the country's supreme court over an antitrust regulator's approval of Chilean airline LAN's LAN.SN ( LFL.N ) takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA, casting fresh uncertainty over the deal.

Chile's antitrust tribunal approved LAN's multibillion-dollar tie-up with TAM last month with conditions, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines. [ID:nS1E78K13N]

The Supreme Court must now decide whether to accept the objection, which could take it up to two weeks. If it does hear the appeal, it could then take up to 4 or 5 months to issue a ruling. LAN and TAM can proceed with their tie-up in the meantime, but if the Supreme Court then ultimately opts to rule against the merger, it could kill the deal, legal experts say.

"Our company will study all the legal avenues to avoid a merger that does not abide by the basic principles of fair and healthy competition," PAL Airlines said in a statement on Monday. it said mitigation measures imposed by anti-trust tribunal TDLC did not go far enough to protect consumers.

LAN said last month the ruling by antitrust regulator TDLC was flawed and requested the tribunal rectify calculations. The Chilean airline expects the tie-up to be complete by the first quarter of 2012, its chief operating officer Ignacio Cueto, told a conference last month. [ID:nS1E78L0UU]

Shares of LAN ended off 4.26 percent on Monday, outpacing a decline in Santiago's blue chip IPSA stock index .IPSA, which closed down 3.21 percent. [ID:nN1E7921JH]

Shares of TAM also fell, closing down 4.50 percent, outpacing the loss in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which ended down 2.93 percent. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner, Bernard Orr)