Rival appeals LAN-TAM ruling to Chile's top court

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SANTIAGO Oct 3 Local Chilean airline PAL said on Monday it had appealed to the country's supreme court over an antitrust regulator's approval of Chilean airline LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA.
The Supreme Court must now decide whether to accept the objection, which could take it up to two weeks.
Chile's antitrust tribunal approved LAN's multibillion-dollar tie-up with TAM last month with conditions, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines. [ID:nS1E78K13N]
PAL had originally leveled a complaint against the deal with Chile's anti-trust regulator, which said last month it would not take it up. [ID:nN1E77I0YN] (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and Carol Bishopric)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.