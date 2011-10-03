版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 4日 星期二 06:20 BJT

FACTBOX-Next steps in LAN's planned takeover of TAM

 SANTIAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters)- Small Chilean airline PAL said
on Monday it had appealed to the country's supreme court over
an antitrust regulator's approval of Chilean airline LAN's
LAN.SN (LFL.N) takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA,
casting fresh uncertainty over the deal.
 Chile's antitrust tribunal approved LAN's
multibillion-dollar tie-up with TAM last month with conditions,
paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest
airlines.
 Here are some of the next steps expected in the planned
takeover, according to sector experts and LAN's statement to
the Chilean Securities and Insurance Superintendency (SVS) in
January:   
 * The Supreme Court must now decide whether to take up the
objection, which could take it up to two weeks.
[ID:nN1E7921ZV]. If the Supreme Court does hear PAL's appeal,
it could then take up to 4 or 5 months to issue a ruling. LAN
and TAM can proceed with their tie-up in the meantime, but if
the Supreme Court then ultimately opts to rule against the
merger, it could kill the deal, legal experts say.
 * LAN has asked TDLC to rectify "numerical errors" in
calculations of its national and international tariffs, or
yields. "The company has presented a request to the TDLC today
which rectifies numeric calculations in the ruling ...
regarding yields (fares per kilometer on each route)," LAN said
last month.
 * In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines
Group has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles
and is now awaiting approval from antitrust council Cade.
 * If the takeover goes ahead as planned, the totality of
TAM's shares with voting rights will be acquired by a new
Chilean society named "Holdco 1." Those shares will then be
divided into one series with voting rights and without economic
rights and the other with the opposite characteristics.
 * The Amaro family, which controls TAM, will indirectly
hold at least 80 percent of Holdco 1 shares with voting rights
through Chilean holding company TEP Chile. LAN will own no more
than 20 percent of those shares, and will acquire the totality
of Holdco 1 shares without voting rights.
 * Holdco 1 will incorporate a new "Holdco 2" group that
will launch an exchange offer in which all holders of TAM
shares, save the Amaro family, may tender their shares in
exchange for the same amount of Holdco 2 shares. Holdco 2 will
at the same time merge with LAN, so TAM shareholders will
receive LAN shares at an exchange ratio of 0.9 per one share of
TAM.
 * The start of the exchange offer hinges on various
approvals, including that of LAN shareholders, Brazil's
National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Securities and
Exchange Commission of Brazil, the Chilean Securities and
Insurance Supervisor (SVS), the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and antitrust regulators in the relevant
countries.
 * LAN shares will be listed in Brazil's Bovespa index
.BVSP and remain traded on Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA
and the New York Stock Exchange, while TAM shares will no
longer be listed in Brazil or the United States.
 * LAN's name will be changed to "LATAM Airlines Group S.A."
(LATAM).
 * Once the transaction is completed, LAN, TAM and its
subsidiaries will continue conducting business as they
currently do, according to the Chilean airline's statement to
Chile's regulating body in January.
 * TAM will remain controlled by the Amaro family through
TEP Chile and Holdco 1. The company's board will comprise six
members, four of whom will be chosen by TEP Chile and the
remaining two by LATAM.
 * LATAM will have a nine-member board. TEP Chile will have
the right to elect a second board director, subject to certain
limitations.
 * Cueto Controlled Affiliates and TEP Chile may only sell
LATAM shares three years after the merged airline's creation.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer,
editing by Bernard Orr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐