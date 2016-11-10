UPDATE 1-Lanxess lifts 2016 profit guidance for the third time

* Now sees FY adj EBITDA of 960 mln-1 bln eur

* Cost cuts, higher volumes in Asia drive earnings

* Pushing into specialised materials after rubber stake sale (Ads details on sales volumes in Asia, recent deals)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Lanxess, the world's largest synthetic rubber maker, lifted its 2016 earnings guidance for the third time, helped by cost cuts and demand for specialty chemicals such as mosquito repellent and newly acquired disinfectant ingredients.

Lanxess has to pass along much lower raw material costs to its customers in the form of lower product prices but higher sales volumes, especially in the Asian automotive industry, shored up earnings in the quarter.

The German group last year sold 50 percent of its struggling synthetic rubber business to Saudi Aramco and implemented layoffs and plant closures. It is making further inroads into specialty materials with the purchase of Chemtura , a U.S. maker of additives for lubricants and flame retardants.

The German group on Thursday said it now expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 960 million euros ($1.05 billion) and 1.0 billion euros, up from a previous guidance of 930 to 970 million.

Group-wide adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter rose 9.4 percent to 257 million euros, beating average analyst expectations for 244 million in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)