CORRECTED-Blackstone to pursue La Quinta IPO rather than sale -source

(In Nov 25 story, corrects number of hotels in final paragraph
to 830 from 550)
By Olivia Oran
Nov 25 Blackstone Group LP is eyeing an
IPO for La Quinta Inns & Suites rather than a sale of the hotel
chain, according to a source familiar with the process.
Blackstone believes La Quinta can attract a higher valuation
in the public markets, the source said. Blackstone, the largest
publicly listed alternative asset manager, earlier this month
saw shares of its Extended Stay America hotel chain soar 19
percent in their first day of trading following an IPO.
Bloomberg reported the La Quinta news earlier on Monday.
Reuters reported earlier that Blackstone was seeking as much
as $4.5 billion for the La Quinta chain in an auction that
attracted interest from hospitality holding companies such as
Choice Hotels International Inc as well as private
equity firms.
Blackstone took La Quinta private in 2006 in a $3.4 billion
deal.
With more than 830 hotels, La Quinta is one of the largest
owners and operators of budget hotels in the United States.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by John Wallace)