UPDATE 1-Laredo Petroleum adds 11 more underwriters to IPO

* Total number of underwriters now 15

* Adds Societe Generale, BMO Capital Markets and 9 others (Follows Alerts)

Oct 11 Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc added 11 more underwriters to its planned initial public offering, taking the total number up to 15.

In an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Laredo said it added Societe Generale , BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Comerica Securities and 7 others to underwrite the IPO.

Laredo Petroleum, which is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, filed in August for an IPO to raise up to $450 million.

The company, which is involved in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States, plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LPI." (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)