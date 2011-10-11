UPDATE 1-Laredo Petroleum adds 11 more underwriters to IPO

* Total number of underwriters now 15
* Adds Societe Generale, BMO Capital Markets and 9 others
(Follows Alerts)
Oct 11 Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc added 11
more underwriters to its planned initial public offering, taking
the total number up to 15.
In an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Laredo said it added Societe
Generale , BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Comerica
Securities and 7 others to underwrite the IPO.
Laredo Petroleum, which is backed by private equity firm
Warburg Pincus, filed in August for an IPO to raise up to $450
million.
The company, which is involved in the exploration,
development and acquisition of oil and natural gas in the
Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States, plans to
list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"LPI."
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)