UPDATE 1-Laredo Petroleum prices IPO at $17/shr-underwriter

Dec 14 Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc
priced its initial public offering at $17 per share, below its
expected price range, according to an underwriter.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Laredo, which focuses on development
of oil and natural gas in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions,
was expecting to sell 17.5 million shares between $18 and $20
each.
Laredo Petroleum, which was formed in 2006 and is backed by
private equity firm Warburg Pincus, raised $297.5 million in
proceeds from the offering.
The company's shares are expected to begin trading on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LPI".
J.P. Morgan, Goldman, Sachs & Co., BofA Merrill Lynch and
Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for
the offering.