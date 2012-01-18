UPDATE 1-Laredo Petroleum sees higher production in 2012

BRIEF-Philips Lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps
* Philips lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps due to fire and laceration hazards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees producing about 10.6 MMboe in 2012
* Sets 2012 capex budget at $760 mln
Jan 18 Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc expects average production in 2012 to increase 25 percent, helped by higher output from its Permian basin assets.
The gas-focused exploration and production company also earmarked $760 million for capital expenditures in 2012.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company expects to produce about 10.6 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMboe) in 2012 compared with 8.5 MMboe in the year-ago period.
Laredo, which went public last month, expects to spend $560 million, making up about 80 percent of its $700 million drilling budget, on activities in the Permian basin in West Texas.
The company, which operates in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions, expects between 19 and 20 operated rigs to be active by year-end.
Laredo shares closed at $21.20 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Labor Department has taken a first step toward possible derailment or dilution of its controversial rule on retirement advice as it begins to re-examine it at the directive of President Donald Trump, according to a notice made public on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 Ford plans to axe 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales, trade unions said on Wednesday, although the U.S. carmaker said there were no immediate plans for cuts nor had it confirmed any future losses.