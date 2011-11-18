UPDATE 2-Laricina to build 150,000 bpd oil sands project

* Planning three-phase project
* First 30,000 bpd phase to cost up to C$1.5 bln
* Company may list shares in 2012
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 18 Privately held
Laricina Energy Ltd said on Friday it is seeking regulatory
approvals to build a 150,000 barrel-per-day oil sands project
in northern Alberta.
Laricina, whose investors include the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board and Korea Investment Corp, South Korea's
sovereign wealth fund, said the project, called Germain, will
use steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) and solvent-cylic
SAGD methods to tap the reserves of tar-like bitumen.
It said these methods will produce lower carbon emissions
and disturb less land than some high-profile oil sands mines.
The project is the latest to tap Alberta's tar sands
deposits, the world's third largest storehouse of crude and the
largest source of U.S. oil imports. Production from northern
Alberta is expected to rise to 2.1 million bpd by 2015 from
about 1.5 million currently.
Laricina was founded in 2005 by Glen Schmidt after he sold
oil sands developer Deer Creek Energy Ltd to French oil major
Total SA (TOTF.PA) for C$1.6 billion. The company is
considering an eventual public listing of its shares and
Schmidt said that could come next year, depending on market
conditions.
"The option ... is certainly there," Schmidt said. "We'll
look forward to see what the conditions are when we get into
2012."
The company said the initial, 30,000 bpd phase of the
project is expected to cost between C$1.1 billion ($1.07
billion) and C$1.5 billion, most of which remains to be
financed. Construction could begin in 2013, with operations
starting up in the third quarter of 2015.
The construction on the next two, 60,000 bpd stages is
slated to begin in 2018 and 2021.
The company is currently building a 5,000 bpd pilot plant
at the site.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
