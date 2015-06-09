Italy's La Rinascente buys 50.1 pct of KaDeWe retail operation from Signa

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
VIENNA, June 9 Italian luxury department store group La Rinascente will buy 50.1 percent of the retail operation of the KaDeWe department store group, KaDeWe's Austrian owner Signa said on Tuesday.
Signa and La Rinascente will both invest a sum in the hundreds of million euros in the business, which comprises KaDeWe's flagship Berlin store as well as outlets in Hamburg and Munich, the Austrian company said.
Having bought KaDeWe last year, Signa is pursuing further growth in the luxury retail sector and planning expansion in its domestic market as well as the Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland, it said, without giving details.
Signa, run by Austrian property investor Rene Benko, has also been embroiled in a battle to take over Germany's Kaufhof department store chain.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.