China's Lashou planning U.S. IPO-report

Sept 8 China's leading group-buying website
Lashou.com is planning an initial public offering in the U.S.,
but has not yet set a timeline, Bloomberg reported.
The company is looking for advisers to replace Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), which are underwriting
the IPO of rival Groupon Inc, Bloomberg said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Lashou has retained at least one new bank and is looking
for more, the report said.
In April, the company raised $110 million from investors
including GSR Ventures, valuing the company at $1.1 billion.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Groupon has put
its IPO on hold for at least a few weeks, hoping to wait out
the prevailing global market turmoil while dealing with
regulatory questions surrounding its highly anticipated public
