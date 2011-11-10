UPDATE 1-China Lashou IPO delayed - underwriter

(Follows alerts)

Nov 10 China's Lashou Group Inc, which runs the country's leading daily deals website Lashou.com, has delayed its initial public offering due to "corporate developments," an underwriter told Reuters.

No further details were immediately available.

Lashou Group stopped its roadshow for its planned U.S. listing on Nasdaq to clarify accounting issues with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported earlier on Thursday.

Lashou Group had filed with U.S. regulators to sell about 5.4 million American Depositary Shares, expected to be priced at $13-$15, in its IPO.

The offering is being underwritten by Barclays Capital, Jefferies and CICC HK Securities.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)