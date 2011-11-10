China's Lashou halts roadshow due to accounting issues-IFR

SHANGHAI Nov 10 China's leading daily deals website Lashou Group Inc has stopped a roadshow for its planned initial public offering on the Nasdaq, to clarify accounting issues with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Thursday.

Lashou plans to restart the roadshow once the issues have been resolved, said a source with knowledge of the transaction, noting that the rumours Lashou had decided to pull the transaction due to lack of demand were untrue.

Lashou declined to comment.

The company is planning to raise up to $80 million by selling 5.4 million American Depositary Shares at an indicative price range of $13-$15 each.

Groupon Inc , the top daily deals website in the United States that recently went public, had to change its accounting twice after pressure from regulators over the firm's use of controversial accounting metrics.

This year, numerous Chinese firms listed in the United States have come under investor scrutiny after reports emerged that several of them had filed misleading financial statements.

Barclays Capital, China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Jefferies are managing the IPO. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)