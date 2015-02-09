LaSalle says fund it arranged bought Tokyo property

TOKYO Feb 9 LaSalle Investment Management, a
property investment manager, said on Monday a fund arranged by
the manager bought an office and retail complex for an
undisclosed price.
The property, known as Meguro Gajoen, was purchased last
year by a Japanese developer Mori Trust Co for about 130 billion
yen ($1.1 billion) in one of Japan's largest deals in the year.
The seller was a U.S. investment fund Lone Star.
The property in west-central Tokyo includes two office
buildings and houses the headquarters of Amazon.com Inc's
Japan operations. It also includes a lavish wedding
hall that was built in the 1930s as a restaurant and bathhouse.
Lasalle, part of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, a global
property services firm, said a sovereign wealth fund had
injected money in this fund. LaSalle Investment spokeswoman in
Tokyo declined to name the fund.
($1 = 118.6900 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Anand Basu)