BRIEF-Eestor Corporation reports Qtrly loss per share C$0.01
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
LOS ANGELES, July 25 Las Vegas Sands Corp's second-quarter earnings declined, missing Wall Street forecasts, on slower growth from the casino operator's Asian properties.
Las Vegas Sands reported a profit of $240.6 million, down from $367.6 million a year earlier. Per-share earnings fell to 29 cents from 45 cents last year.
Net revenue rose to $2.6 billion from $2.3 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $2.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.