REFILE-Las Vegas Sands websites remain down as Feds investigate hack

Feb 13 The websites of Las Vegas Sands'
casinos around the world on Thursday remained down for a third
straight day, as the company and U.S. federal investigators race
to unravel a hacking attack that defaced home pages and also
exposed sensitive employee information.
Sands, which owns the Venetian on the Vegas Strip as well as
in the Chinese gambling boomtown of Macau, had not ruled out the
theft of customer information such as credit card numbers. But
it has verified that "certain" core operations had not been
affected, spokesman Ron Reese said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the websites including the main
corporate site, still displayed "undergoing maintenance"
messages. The company's internal email system, taken down
Monday, remained non-functional.
Reese said the company was cooperating with the Federal
Bureau of Investigation and other federal authorities in the
current investigation.
"While we have been able to confirm that certain core
operating systems were not impacted by the hacking, the company
remains focused on working through a step-by-step process to
ascertain what, if any, additional systems may have been
impacted," Reese said in a statement.
"The company continues to assist local, state, and federal
law enforcement agencies in the investigation into the hacking
activity."
The attack by unknown perpetrators began on Monday, when the
company's email system went down. On Tuesday, the websites
themselves went offline.
According to the Associated Press, a local newspaper posted
screen shots of sites - before they were taken down - that
showed Sands Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson posing with
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside a message
condemning weapons of mass destruction.
The CEO is an outspoken advocate of Israel, as well as a
prominent opponent of online gaming legislation.
In addition, at least one website briefly displayed some
employees' social security numbers, Reese said