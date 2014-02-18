Las Vegas Sands websites are back online, one week after hacking

Feb 17 Las Vegas Sands Corp. brought its
worldwide websites back online on Monday after a hacking attack
forced the company to shut its home pages and other online
operations last week, a spokesman said.
The sites were "not the identical versions" of what they
were before the company was hacked, spokesman Ron Reese said. He
said select content was different on the new web pages, but he
declined to say what else had changed.
On Friday, the company began making progress on restoring
employee email, which was also targeted in the hacking attack,
Reese said.
Las Vegas Sands, which owns the Venetian on the Vegas Strip
as well as casinos in China and Singapore, is working with
investigators to identify who defaced its web pages and also
exposed sensitive employee information, including Social
Security numbers, Reese said.
Instead of the normal display, the hacked website showed a
map of the United States with images of flames marking Las Vegas
Sands casino locations along with a photo of Sands Chairman
Sheldon Adelson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,
according to screen shots of the website, published in the Las
Vegas Review-Journal.
Two typed messages are sprawled across the screen. One says,
"Damn A, don't let your throat cut your tongue." The other
reads, "Encouraging the use of weapons of mass destruction,
under any condition, is a crime."
Adelson, a major contributor to conservative causes, caused
controversy last October by suggesting that the United States
fire a nuclear bomb at Iran rather than negotiate, according to
published reports.
Reese said Las Vegas Sands was trying to determine what, if
any, customer information had been accessed by the hackers.
The attack was launched on Feb. 10, when the company's email
system was shut down. The next day, websites for U.S., Chinese
and Singaporean casinos went offline, and "undergoing
maintenance" messages were displayed on the home pages for
nearly a week.