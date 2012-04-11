Las Vegas Sands' Adelson says plans $35 bln on Spain casino investment

BRIEF-Forestar Group Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Forestar Group Inc provides additional information on execution of key initiatives and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
MACAU, April 11 U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson said on Wednesday that he plans to spend $35 billion on a mini-Las Vegas strip in Spain, where he is courting the country's two top urban areas, Barcelona and Madrid, with plans for a casino complex.
Las Vegas Sands Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Adelson also said he was looking to build in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Adelson was speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening of his new $4 billion casino property in Macau, the world's largest casino destination.
Las Vegas Sands said in February that it was studying an investment of as much as 15 billion euros ($20 billion) over 10 years in a casino complex in Spain, which would include 36,000 hotel beds, 18,000 slot machines and three golf courses.
Under its $31 billion Macau unit Sands China Ltd, the group already has two casinos open in the former Portuguese colony.
* Chief executive officer K.B. Marsh's total 2016 compensation $6.1 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ma6S0y) Further company coverage:
* Condor hospitality trust inc - Condor's Q4 2016 revenue from continuing operations was $10.5 million compared to $13.4 million in same 2015 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: