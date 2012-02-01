UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands Q4 profit in line

* Q4 adj EPS $0.57 in line

Feb 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp's , the casino operator run by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, reported an in-line quarterly income, helped by strong revenue from Asia, particularly Macau.

Fourth-quarter net income was $320.1 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $273 million, or 34 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents a share.

Sands, which derives most of its income from its Venetian Macau, Sands Macau and Marina Bay Sands casinos, posted a 26.3 percent jump in revenue to $2.54 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 57 cents a share on revenue of $2.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were down two percent in after the bell trading. They had closed at $50.18 on the New York Stock Exchange.