UPDATE 2-Las Vegas Sands posts in-line Q4 profit

* Q4 adj EPS $0.57

* Q4 rev up 26.3 percent at $2.54 bln vs est $2.47 bln

* Shares down 2 pct in extended trade

By Chris Jonathan Peters

Feb 1 Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp , which beat market expectations in the previous two quarters, posted an in-line profit as strong revenue from Asia was partly offset by higher costs.

Morningstar analyst Chad Mollman said investors "had high expectations going into (the quarter) that the company would beat estimates and not merely meet it".

Las Vegas Sands shares, which have gained about 15 percent since the company reported impressive third-quarter results, were down 2 percent after the bell on Wednesday. They had closed at $50.18 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Mollman said there was some weakness in the company's Chinese operations in the fourth quarter.

Macau, the only Chinese city to legalize gambling, saw a drop in casino revenue growth in 2011 to 42 percent from 58 percent last year, raising concerns of a slowdown.

The world's largest gambling destination, Macau, has been a blessing for Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts Ltd and MGM Resorts International.

For the fourth quarter, Las Vegas Sands earned 57 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.54 billion.

Operating expenses for the quarter at Las Vegas Sands, run by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, rose about 24 percent to $1.88 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 57 cents a share on revenue of $2.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.