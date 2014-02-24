版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Sands CEO says will spend "whatever it takes" for Japan casino

TOKYO Feb 24 Las Vegas Sands Corp Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson said on Monday his company was willing to spend "whatever it takes" to set up a casino project in Japan.

Las Vegas Sands is considered a strong candidate to win a license in Japan, should the country open its market to casino gambling, in large part due to the success of its resort in Singapore which has served as a model for Japanese lawmakers.

But with every major global operator targeting Japan, competition is sure to be fierce. U.S.-based MGM Resorts International, Malaysia's Genting Bhd and Macau-based Melco Crown Entertainment are among those also pushing hard for a crack at the market.
