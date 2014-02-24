Sands CEO says will spend "whatever it takes" for Japan casino

TOKYO Feb 24 Las Vegas Sands Corp Chief
Executive Sheldon Adelson said on Monday his company was willing
to spend "whatever it takes" to set up a casino project in
Japan.
Las Vegas Sands is considered a strong candidate to win a
license in Japan, should the country open its market to casino
gambling, in large part due to the success of its resort in
Singapore which has served as a model for Japanese lawmakers.
But with every major global operator targeting Japan,
competition is sure to be fierce. U.S.-based MGM Resorts
International, Malaysia's Genting Bhd and
Macau-based Melco Crown Entertainment are among those
also pushing hard for a crack at the market.