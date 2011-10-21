Vegas Sands Macau memo may show focus of US probe-WSJ

Oct 20 Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) has prepared an internal memo requesting names of Macau government officials who have gambled at its Macau casino, according to a report Thursday in the Wall Street Journal.

The memo, from Las Vegas Sands General Counsel Gayle Human to company employees, indicates a possible focus of a U.S. probe into possible violations of U.S. anti-bribery laws by the company, the Journal said.

The memo asks employees to retain information about "transmission of anything of value" to Macau government officials, according to the Journal. An outside counsel for the company called the memo "extremely standard operating procedure" and no indication of whether the documents requested actually exist, the Journal said.

The memo matches a request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for similar information, according to the Journal, which cited an unnamed source.

A spokesman for Las Vegas Sands told Reuters it is cooperating in the U.S. probe and declined to comment further. (Reporting by Carlyn Kolker in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)