Las Vegas Sands pays $7 mln to end US criminal bribery case

Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.

In a statement on Thursday, the Justice Department said the casino operator run by billionaire Sheldon Adelson also entered a non-prosecution agreement.

Sands' settlement follows the company's related $9 million civil settlement last April with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
