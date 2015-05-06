Las Vegas Sands CEO Adelson denies wrongdoing in China

LAS VEGAS May 5 Las Vegas Sands Chief Executive
Sheldon Adelson denied accusations of wrongdoing in China's
casino center of Macau on Tuesday, telling a Las Vegas court
that the former head of Sands China had fabricated allegations
in a wrongful termination lawsuit.
The Las Vegas court is deciding whether it has jurisdiction
to hear the case by Steve Jacobs, the former head of Sands
China, in which Las Vegas Sands has a controlling stake.
Adelson is a billionaire and major Republican donor who
helped engineer Las Vegas casinos' expansion into Macau.
Jacobs said he was unfairly fired, and he accused Adelson of
questionable activities, including instructing him to secretly
investigate senior Macau officials to find negative information
to exert "leverage" and thwart unwanted government regulations.
Adelson over several days of testimony denied those
allegations and said Jacobs had fabricated them.
"He's extremely clever, and I think he's so clever and
cunning he should be a fictional book writer," Adelson said on
Tuesday.
