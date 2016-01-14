LATAM Airlines ink agreements to deepen ties with British, American

SANTIAGO Jan 14 Chile-headquartered LATAM
Airlines said on Thursday that it has inked separate
business agreements to deepen its ties with American Airlines
Group Inc and IAG's British Airlines and
Iberia, members of the Oneworld Alliance.
"Throughout the implementation of the agreements, each
airline will continue to operate independently and maintain
control of their respective operations. These agreements will
not cause any changes to the ownership or administration of the
airlines," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alan Crosby)