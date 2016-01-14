UPDATE 1-LATAM Airlines ink agreements to deepen ties with British, American

(Adds comments from American's CEO, background details)
SANTIAGO Jan 14 Chile-headquartered LATAM
Airlines said on Thursday that it has inked separate
business agreements to deepen its ties with American Airlines
Group Inc and IAG's British Airlines and
Iberia, members of the Oneworld Alliance.
"Throughout the implementation of the agreements, each
airline will continue to operate independently and maintain
control of their respective operations. These agreements will
not cause any changes to the ownership or administration of the
airlines," the company said in a statement.
American and LATAM plan to apply for immunity from antitrust
law, which would help the airlines coordinate schedules and
prices for flights among their countries of operation.
If approved, the agreement between American and LATAM would
improve connectivity between South America and the United States
and Canada. The agreement between LATAM and IAG's British and
Iberia would increase flight options between Europe and Latin
America.
"Customers will benefit from more frequent and convenient
schedule options than the carriers could offer individually.
Travelers headed to Latin America will soon have more seamless
access to more than 100 additional destinations with LATAM
beyond American's already extensive network," said Doug Parker,
chairman and chief executive of American.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Jeffrey
Dastin in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby, Bernard Orr)