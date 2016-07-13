LATAM Airlines says Qatar deal will allow it to increase cash on hand

SANTIAGO, July 13 Chile-based LATAM Airlines said in a note to regulators on Wednesday that it will be able to increase its estimated cash on hand to $1.5 billion by the end of 2016, following a deal in which Qatar Airways acquires a stake in the company.

Qatar Airways agreed on Tuesday to acquire up to 10 percent of LATAM Airlines in a $613 million deal that sent shares in the Latin America's largest carrier soaring. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)