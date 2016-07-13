LATAM Airlines says Qatar deal will allow it to increase cash on hand

RPT-COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
SANTIAGO, July 13 Chile-based LATAM Airlines said in a note to regulators on Wednesday that it will be able to increase its estimated cash on hand to $1.5 billion by the end of 2016, following a deal in which Qatar Airways acquires a stake in the company.
Qatar Airways agreed on Tuesday to acquire up to 10 percent of LATAM Airlines in a $613 million deal that sent shares in the Latin America's largest carrier soaring. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information