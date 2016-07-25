版本:
U.S. says Latam Airlines agrees to pay $12.75 mln over bribery scheme

WASHINGTON, July 25 Latam Airlines Group SA , a commercial airline based in Chile, has agreed to pay a $12.75 million criminal penalty related to the payment of bribes to Argentine union officials in a scheme that violated the accounting provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

It said the airline's predecessor, LAN Airlines SA, had profited by more than $6.7 million as a result of the bribes paid to the union officials. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham)

