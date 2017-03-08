版本:
Latam-IAG deal clears Brazil antitrust agency with restrictions

BRASILIA, March 8 A deal between Latam Airlines and IAG's British Airways and Iberia for transatlantic flights received approval on Wednesday from Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade with some restrictions.

The restrictions focused primarily on the London-Sao Paulo route, where Cade required the companies to avoid capacity cuts for the next seven years and make slots available at no cost to rival airlines for the next 10 years. Cade also required the airlines to open two new routes between Brazil and Europe, with at least one involving a Brazilian city other than Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes)
