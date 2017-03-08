Latam-IAG deal clears Brazil antitrust agency with restrictions

BRASILIA, March 8 A deal between Latam Airlines
and IAG's British Airways and Iberia for
transatlantic flights received approval on Wednesday from
Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade with some restrictions.
The restrictions focused primarily on the London-Sao Paulo
route, where Cade required the companies to avoid capacity cuts
for the next seven years and make slots available at no cost to
rival airlines for the next 10 years. Cade also required the
airlines to open two new routes between Brazil and Europe, with
at least one involving a Brazilian city other than Sao Paulo or
Rio de Janeiro.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes)