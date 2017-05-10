LATAM Airlines moves to ease Chile regulator fears on IAG deal

SANTIAGO May 10 LATAM Airlines will increase seats on flights between Chile and North America and Europe, and add a new route to North America, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to win regulatory approval for a deal with IAG's British Airways and Iberia and American Airlines Group.

The carriers, all members of the Oneworld Alliance, signed a deal in January 2016 to coordinate flight schedules and prices.

Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia have already approved the deal, with some restrictions to ensure passenger choice in Latin America. Chile's competition tribunal is expected to rule on the deal in coming weeks.

LATAM Airlines also said it would also take steps to maintain competition on flights between Santiago and Madrid and Miami.

"These commitments are more than sufficient and resolve completely the competition risks," LATAM said in a statement.

In November, Chile's anti-competition regulator raised concerns, saying that the operation could increase fares and affect route availability.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang)