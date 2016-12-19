版本:
Latam Airlines expects 6 to 8 pct operating margin in 2017

SANTIAGO Dec 19 Chile-based Latam Airlines said in a press release on Monday that it expects a 2017 operating margin of between 6 and 8 percent, and a 2016 operating margin of 5.5 to 6.5 percent.

It said it expected total passenger growth of between 0 and 2 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

