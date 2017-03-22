LATAM Airlines taps new CEO for Brazilian operations

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
SAO PAULO, March 22 LATAM Airlines Group SA , the biggest carrier in South America, on Wednesday named a new chief executive of its shrinking operation in Brazil, where a deep recession has battered profitability in recent years.
Brazilian Jerome Cadier, currently senior vice president of marketing for the Chile-based airline group, will take over LATAM's operations in Brazil starting on May 1, the company said in a statement.
The unit's current CEO, Claudia Sender, has been in charge since 2013, about a year after the Brazilian airline then known as TAM merged with Chile's LAN. She will keep the title of president of LATAM Brasil and assume responsibilities for marketing, services and client experience for the larger group.
LATAM slashed capacity in Brazil by nearly 12 percent last year and could cut up to 2 percent again in 2017, the company said last week. Yet the group's CEO Enrique Cueto told Reuters on Monday he expected the Brazilian market to recover in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.