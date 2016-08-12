LATAM Airlines says has seen recent signs of 'timid' Brazil recovery

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO Aug 12 LATAM Airlines , Latin America's largest carrier, said that while its key Brazil market remained sluggish, it had seen some "timid" signs of recovery in recent weeks for international flights.
"With respect to international, we are still seeing weakness in Brazil, though in the last weeks the trend is starting to change," said planning and network Vice President Roberto Alvo on a call with investors on Friday, following first-half results.
"But it is still a long way to go to get back to pre-crisis levels." (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.