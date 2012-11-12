版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 13日 星期二 07:48 BJT

LATAM Airlines posts third quarter $63.7 million net loss

SANTIAGO, Nov 12 Financial results for Chile's
newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines  
for the third quarter, as released on Monday (in millions of
dollars unless otherwise stated).     
         
                        July-Sept 2012           July-Sept 2011 
    
  Net profit (loss)       -63.7                    94.5       
  
  Operating revenue      3,265.2                  1,455.4     
  EPS (basic,  
    dollars)              -0.134                   0.279

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐