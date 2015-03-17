LATAM Airlines posts full-year 2014 net loss of $109.8 million

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23

Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi