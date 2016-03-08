LATAM Airlines posts 2015 net loss of $219 mln on currency woes

SANTIAGO, March 8 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines posted a net loss of $219.2 million for all of 2015, saying the sharp depreciation of Brazil's real currency hurt its bottom line.

Chile-headquartered LATAM Airlines said on Tuesday that for the fourth quarter it saw a net loss of $16.3 million and that it was reducing its 2016-2018 fleet commitment by $2.9 billion. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Hay)