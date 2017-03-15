LATAM Airlines posts $69 million net profit in 2016 on Brazil gains

SANTIAGO, March 15 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines posted a net profit of $69 million for all of 2016 and $54 million for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, saying that currency appreciation in key market Brazil boosted its bottom line.

The Chile-based operator added that it was reducing its 2016-2018 fleet commitment by $2.2 billion, and maintained its guidance for its 2017 operating margin of between 6 and 8 percent. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)