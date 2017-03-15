LATAM Airlines posts $69 million net profit in 2016 on Brazil gains

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
SANTIAGO, March 15 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines posted a net profit of $69 million for all of 2016 and $54 million for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, saying that currency appreciation in key market Brazil boosted its bottom line.
The Chile-based operator added that it was reducing its 2016-2018 fleet commitment by $2.2 billion, and maintained its guidance for its 2017 operating margin of between 6 and 8 percent. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: