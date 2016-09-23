Brazil's Amaro family sells 6.47 pct of LATAM Airlines

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SANTIAGO, Sept 23 Brazil's Amaro family, one of the main controllers of LATAM Airlines, sold a 6.47 percent in the regional carrier on Friday on the Santiago stock exchange for some $296 million.
Chile's Cueto family, the majority stakeholders in LATAM had previously agreed to purchase the shares sold by the Amaros.
On Thursday, the Amaros and Cueto families agreed to modify their ownership structure in Latin America's largest airline in order to keep control of the company before Qatar Airways buys a stake. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.