LATAM Airlines passenger traffic falls 1.1 pct in April on Brazil

SANTIAGO May 10 LATAM Airlines Group said on Friday its passenger traffic fell 1.1 percent in April versus a year before, dragged down by its Brazilian operations.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's takeover of Brazil's TAM last year.
