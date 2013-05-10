LATAM Airlines passenger traffic falls 1.1 pct in April on Brazil

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SANTIAGO May 10 LATAM Airlines Group said on Friday its passenger traffic fell 1.1 percent in April versus a year before, dragged down by its Brazilian operations.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's takeover of Brazil's TAM last year.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.