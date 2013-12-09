LATAM Airlines' November passenger traffic slips 0.6 percent

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
SANTIAGO Dec 9 Latin America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines , said on Monday that total passenger traffic decreased 0.6 percent in November from the previous year.
The company was formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chile's flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM.
In November, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic slipped 5.9 percent, while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic rose 8.9 percent, the carrier said in a statement.
LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
International passenger traffic grew 0.3 percent, while cargo traffic fell 2.3 percent.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
* Reich, Contogoulas found not guilty within hours in retrial
LONDON, April 6 BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million, the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.