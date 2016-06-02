LATAM CLOSE-One issuer taps LatAm primary market

* Bladex prices Japanese Pro-bond

* Province of Cordoba sets IPTs

* Arcos Dorados targets 2023s in tender

* Gol extends debt swap deadline

* Mexico's Fibra Uno picks banks

* Gramercy files US$1.6bn claim against Peru

By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, June 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm market on Thursday:

Number of deals priced: 1

Total issuance: JPY8bn

BLADEX

Panama-based trade bank Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (Bladex), has announced a three-year Japanese Pro-bond.Pro-bonds are easier to issue than Samurai bonds because foreign issuers can sell them off existing debt programmes as long as they first register them with the Tokyo Stock exchange. The bonds, rated Baa2, come off its EUR2.25bn EMTN programme. MUMSS and Mizuho are joint lead managers.

IPTs 0.45%-0.47% earlier this week

GUIDANCE: 3-year bond at 0.46%

PRICED: JPY8bn 3-year: 100; 046%C - Final maturity June 10 2019

PIPELINE:

Argentina's Province of Cordoba has set initial price thoughts of mid 7% on a benchmark USD five-year bond ahead of expected pricing on Friday.

Proceeds from the senior unsecured bond are being used to fund a tender of 12.375% notes due 2017 as well as finance infrastructure projects. The 144A/Reg S transaction is expected to be rated B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. Bookrunners are JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Uno will start roadshows next week as it seeks to market a potential US dollar 144A/Reg S bond.

The borrower will be in London and Los Angeles on June 6 and in Boston and New York on June 7. BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander have been mandated as leads. Ratings are Baa2/BBB by Moody's and Fitch.

Argentina's Cablevision SA is on the road this week to market an up to US$500m bond sale through leads Deutsche Bank, Itau and JP Morgan.

It will head to New York and Boston on Friday. Next week it is in London on June 6 and back to New York on June 7.

Expected ratings are B3/B+. Proceeds to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, according to Moody's. The pay TV and internet service provider is majority-owned by media conglomerate Grupo Clarin.

Brazilian pulp and paper company Eldorado has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, BB Securities and Santander to market a USD 144/Reg S bond to international investors.

The borrower will be in Switzerland on Friday and then head to Los Angeles on June 6, New York on June 7 and Boston on June 8

Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for Colombian road project Costera.

The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes.

