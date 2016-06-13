版本:
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Peru will see post-election confidence boost: Moody's
    * Oi bonds drop after CEO quits amid debt talks
    * Celulosa Argentina eyes up to US$250m bond

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, June 13 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday.
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:   
     SOVEREIGN       6/10  6/9   6/8   1D  10D  YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           502   496   488   6   31    -           -
 BARBADOS            652   643   640   9    1    48    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              358   350   345   8   -7   -128   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               102    99    96   3    4    16    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            261   250   246   11  -9   -28    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          464   462   469   2   -19  -53    587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       413   405   404   8   -2    -2    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             906   889   886   17  12   -409  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         658   651   659   7   -22   18    840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           288   288   290   0   -10  -14    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             431   427   425   4    2   -18    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              196   189   186   7    4    2     278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              201   195   191   6   -1    -5    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                205   197   194   8    5   -26    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   212   207   206   5    6   114    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             261   255   253   6    5    -7    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2874  2816  2784  58  -90   82   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    One-day change shows most LatAm sovereigns wider
    Ten-day trend 8 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    Ecuador 409bp tighter YTD
    
    PIPELINE
    Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale,
according to a filing with local regulators.
    The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from
Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said.
    
    Argentina's Province of Salta starts roadshows this week as it looks to
market a 144A/Reg S bond transaction after mandating Deutsche Bank and
Citigroup. 
    The borrower will be in London and Los Angeles on June 14 and in New York
and Boston on June 15. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch.

    Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has kicked off international
roadshows to market a US dollar bond through JP Morgan and Santander.
    The company was in London on Monday and will head to Boston on June 14 and
New York on June 15. Expected ratings are BB/BB-.
    
    Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months,
according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora.
    Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically
hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by
Moody's.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
